Norris Focused on Finishing Job With Town

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 12:14 Will Norris may retain ambitions to make his mark in the Premier League one day but for the time being the goalkeeper is fully focused on finishing the job he started when he joined Town on loan from Wolves last summer. The 26-year-old had to play second fiddle to Tomas Holy in the first few months of his season-long stint at Portman Road but their roles have reversed in recent weeks and Norris is set to extend his three-game uninterrupted league run at Tranmere tomorrow. There was speculation a few weeks back that Wolves might recall Royston-born Norris, who launched his professional career at Cambridge United, in the January transfer window. But it came to nothing and he said: “I came here with the intention of playing games and to help the team get promoted, and that’s not changed for me. “At the end of the day it’s not important to me what Wolves are thinking, that’s just my objective for this season, and whatever Wolves are thinking it’s not something that I’m worried about. “The loan move has been really good and I’m really enjoying my time here. They’re a great set of lads and I love it out this way. I can’t speak highly enough of it. “Do I hear much from Wolves? No, not really, and I tend to just keep my head down and concentrate on the job in hand to be honest. “There’s no constant dialogue with them and it’s not something that I’m massively worried about. “It’s not something that’s important to me either because I’m here to do a job for this team. I’m not focused on Wolves one bit to be honest.” Asked if he still saw a future for himself at Molineux, the keeper added: “That would be ideal, of course, but I’m not looking too far ahead – just to the end of this season. “Would I like to become an established Premier League goalkeeper? That’s everyone’s dream, isn’t it? But I don’t want to talk about stuff like that because it’s all pie in the sky at the moment.” Norris admitted the clear-the-air meeting between the players, manager Paul Lambert and his coaching staff that took place in the Sincil Bank dressing room after the 5-3 defeat by Lincoln in late December could have played a part in the way Town followed up that setback with a 1-1 draw at then leaders Wycombe and have since made it three league games without defeat by beating Accrington and drawing in midweek at Oxford. He said: “It could possibly have had something to do with it. I mean, we’re constantly in dialogue about the squad with the coaching staff. “We have a very sort of open changing room, whereas at some places I’ve been before it hasn’t been like that and it’s been a case of ‘We don’t want any input from the players’. “That’s not the case here – we’ve always got a voice and I think that’s very important. “It’s really refreshing and whatever is said in the changing room always gets taken on board, whether it be from the coaching staff or the players.” Play Football, Lose Weight

