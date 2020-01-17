Drinan Joins Ayr on Loan
Friday, 17th Jan 2020 13:20
Striker Aaron Drinan has joined Scottish Championship side Ayr United on loan for the rest of the season having spent the week on trial at Somerset Park.
The 21-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, returned from a spell with Swedish second tier side GAIS towards the end of last year having spent the final months of last season back at his former club Waterford.
”We have been tracking Aaron for some time now and were delighted to be able to get him up to train with us,” Ayr boss Mark Kerr, who was interesting George Burley during his time as a player at Falkirk in 2001, told his club's official site.
“He really impressed us at training and fitted in with the rest of the team straight away.
“He is a different striker to what we have got already, he has good height and will be able to stretch the game for us.
“He has already had a couple of loans and played for Ireland U21s so we are getting him at the right time. Aaron is hungry to succeed and we are thrilled to have got him.”
Drinan is contracted to Town until 2021 with the club having an option for a further year.
Brett McGavin also spent the week on trial with the Honest Men but is now back with Town.
Drinan and McGavin were part of the Town U23s squad which played at the Schauinsland-Reisen Cup six-a-side tournament in Germany on Sunday.
The young Blues were beaten 5-2 by RSV Meinerzhagen, then drew 1-1 with SpVgg Greuther Fürth and finished bottom of their group. Karlsruher SC won the tournament.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]