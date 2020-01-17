Drinan Joins Ayr on Loan

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 13:20 Striker Aaron Drinan has joined Scottish Championship side Ayr United on loan for the rest of the season having spent the week on trial at Somerset Park. The 21-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, returned from a spell with Swedish second tier side GAIS towards the end of last year having spent the final months of last season back at his former club Waterford. ”We have been tracking Aaron for some time now and were delighted to be able to get him up to train with us,” Ayr boss Mark Kerr, who was interesting George Burley during his time as a player at Falkirk in 2001, told his club's official site. “He really impressed us at training and fitted in with the rest of the team straight away. “He is a different striker to what we have got already, he has good height and will be able to stretch the game for us. “He has already had a couple of loans and played for Ireland U21s so we are getting him at the right time. Aaron is hungry to succeed and we are thrilled to have got him.” Drinan is contracted to Town until 2021 with the club having an option for a further year. Brett McGavin also spent the week on trial with the Honest Men but is now back with Town. Drinan and McGavin were part of the Town U23s squad which played at the Schauinsland-Reisen Cup six-a-side tournament in Germany on Sunday. The young Blues were beaten 5-2 by RSV Meinerzhagen, then drew 1-1 with SpVgg Greuther Fürth and finished bottom of their group. Karlsruher SC won the tournament. Play Football, Lose Weight

WeWereZombies added 13:52 - Jan 17

One of Burley's strengths as a player was the ability to lose his Mark Kerr... 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:13 - Jan 17

Shame they haven't taken McGavin, would be great for his development 0

