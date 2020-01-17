HMRC to Retract Winding-Up Petition

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 15:37

A winding-up petition against an Ipswich Town company due to be heard at the High Court on January 29th will be retracted by HMRC having been raised in error.

The petition relates to a VAT charge which Town paid in December.Â The ITFC group of companies includes the main Ipswich Town Football Club Company Ltd, Ipswich Town PLC and Ipswich Town Stadium Company, which was set-up at the time of the building of the two new stands in 2001 to deal with income from matchday tickets and other stadium use.

HMRC confirmed that the petition was withdrawn for the first two but had erroneously failed to do so for Ipswich Town Stadium Company.

They have subsequently told Town that they will be retracting the petition from the court.

Town were previously in similar situations relating to debts to HMRC in May 2019 and February 2016.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD