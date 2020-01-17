Brown Joins East Thurrock United on Loan

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 16:04 Young Blues striker Kai Brown has joined BetVictor Isthmian League side East Thurrock United on loan. Brown, a regular in the Town U23s is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, although was on the bench for the final game of last season, the 3-2 home victory over Leeds, and the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester. The 18-year-old joined Town from another Essex club, Grays Athletic, in January 2018. Play Football, Lose Weight

SouperJim added 16:13 - Jan 17

So good they've signed him twice! 0

