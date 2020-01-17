Brown Joins East Thurrock United on Loan
Friday, 17th Jan 2020 16:04
Young Blues striker Kai Brown has joined BetVictor Isthmian League side East Thurrock United on loan.
Brown, a regular in the Town U23s is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, although was on the bench for the final game of last season, the 3-2 home victory over Leeds, and the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester.
The 18-year-old joined Town from another Essex club, Grays Athletic, in January 2018.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]