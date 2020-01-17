Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Brown Joins East Thurrock United on Loan
Friday, 17th Jan 2020 16:04

Young Blues striker Kai Brown has joined BetVictor Isthmian League side East Thurrock United on loan.

Brown, a regular in the Town U23s is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, although was on the bench for the final game of last season, the 3-2 home victory over Leeds, and the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester.

The 18-year-old joined Town from another Essex club, Grays Athletic, in January 2018.

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



SouperJim added 16:13 - Jan 17
So good they've signed him twice!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020