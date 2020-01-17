U23s Beat Canaries

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 16:05 Townâ€™s U23s beat their Norwich City counterparts 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon with Ben Morris, Levi Andoh and Tyreece Simpson on the scoresheet. Striker Morris, who recently returned after a lengthy absence due to an ACL injury, netted on 33 to give the Blues a half-time lead. Norwich levelled four minutes after the restart but defender Andoh, who signed for Town on January 1st after a trial, headed in a second for Town on 84 and frontman Simpson added the third with two minutes remaining. U23s: Trialist, Cotter, Andoh, Trialist (O'Reilly), Ndaba, Gibbs, El Mizouni, McGavin, Hughes, Simpson, Morris. Play Football, Lose Weight

Mullet added 16:19 - Jan 17

2 from 2 for Andoh. Knew we should always go Dutch! 2

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 16:21 - Jan 17

Hooray!!

Well done lads, always great to beat the budgies!

Good to hear that Ben Morris is back too. 2

ArnieM added 17:09 - Jan 17

Easy easy easy 0

Linkboy13 added 17:38 - Jan 17

Two trailists in the team are they brothers .Good to beat the yellow bellies although these games don't mean a lot they are such poor quality. 0

