U23s Beat Canaries
Friday, 17th Jan 2020 16:05

Townâ€™s U23s beat their Norwich City counterparts 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon with Ben Morris, Levi Andoh and Tyreece Simpson on the scoresheet.

Striker Morris, who recently returned after a lengthy absence due to an ACL injury, netted on 33 to give the Blues a half-time lead.

Norwich levelled four minutes after the restart but defender Andoh, who signed for Town on January 1st after a trial, headed in a second for Town on 84 and frontman Simpson added the third with two minutes remaining.

U23s: Trialist, Cotter, Andoh, Trialist (O'Reilly), Ndaba, Gibbs, El Mizouni, McGavin, Hughes, Simpson, Morris.

Photo: TWTD



Mullet added 16:19 - Jan 17
2 from 2 for Andoh. Knew we should always go Dutch!
LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 16:21 - Jan 17
Hooray!!
Well done lads, always great to beat the budgies!
Good to hear that Ben Morris is back too.
ArnieM added 17:09 - Jan 17
Easy easy easy
Linkboy13 added 17:38 - Jan 17
Two trailists in the team are they brothers .Good to beat the yellow bellies although these games don't mean a lot they are such poor quality.
