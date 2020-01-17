U23s Beat Canaries
Friday, 17th Jan 2020 16:05
Townâ€™s U23s beat their Norwich City counterparts 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon with Ben Morris, Levi Andoh and Tyreece Simpson on the scoresheet.
Striker Morris, who recently returned after a lengthy absence due to an ACL injury, netted on 33 to give the Blues a half-time lead.
Norwich levelled four minutes after the restart but defender Andoh, who signed for Town on January 1st after a trial, headed in a second for Town on 84 and frontman Simpson added the third with two minutes remaining.
U23s: Trialist, Cotter, Andoh, Trialist (O'Reilly), Ndaba, Gibbs, El Mizouni, McGavin, Hughes, Simpson, Morris.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesnâ€™t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where weâ€™d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
Itâ€™s a curiosity of Townâ€™s great years that the two big successes â€“ winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobboldâ€™s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Alâ€™s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friendâ€™s passing â€“ but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]