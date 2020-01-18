Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 11:03 Lifeâ€™s a Pitch is live on BBC Radio Suffolk between 12 noon and 2pm when host Mark Murphy will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at Prenton Park ahead of the game against Tranmere Rovers. Will the Blues record their first double of the season? Can they return to the top of the table? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Markâ€™s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: TWTD



