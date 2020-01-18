ITFC Women in Cup Action at Brantham

Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 11:11 Ipswich Town Women are in Suffolk FA Women's Cup action against Brantham Ladies at Brantham Leisure Centre on Sunday (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls will be continuing their sixth successive defence of the trophy. Entry is free for all supporters. Meanwhile, on Wednesday the U21s suffered their first defeat in six matches when they lost 5-4 to Arsenal at Playford Road, Zoe Barratt, Maddie Biggs, Paige Peake and Blue Wilson netting for the Blues. A supporters’ coach is being run to the FA Cup fourth round tie against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday 26th January (KO 1pm). 🚌 HUDDERSFIELD AWAY TRAVEL |



Just 2️⃣ days remain for you to book your place on next Sunday’s @TGOT2019 supporters coach for our FA Cup tie against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.



Please email Info@itfcwomen-supporters-travel-group.com to confirm your place.#ITFC pic.twitter.com/WwcAlCGIbu — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 18, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments