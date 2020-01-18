ITFC Women in Cup Action at Brantham
Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 11:11
Ipswich Town Women are in Suffolk FA Women's Cup action against Brantham Ladies at Brantham Leisure Centre on Sunday (KO 2pm).
The Tractor Girls will be continuing their sixth successive defence of the trophy. Entry is free for all supporters.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday the U21s suffered their first defeat in six matches when they lost 5-4 to Arsenal at Playford Road, Zoe Barratt, Maddie Biggs, Paige Peake and Blue Wilson netting for the Blues.
A supporters’ coach is being run to the FA Cup fourth round tie against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday 26th January (KO 1pm).
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]