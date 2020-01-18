Prenton Park Pitch Passes Inspection

Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 11:34 The surface at Prenton Park has passed a morning pitch inspection and the Blues’ game against Tranmere Rovers is set to go ahead as planned. Earlier in the week there were fears the match could follow Tranmere’s Tuesday FA Cup replay against Watford in being postponed. However, a Portman Road-style tent and blowers have been in use for the last few days and the game has survived. The weather in the North-West this morning is bright and not particularly cold. ⚽️ It’s game on at Tranmere after the Prenton Park pitch passed an inspection, as expected, this morning.



💥 Town have also been informed that pyro searches will be taking place and if any are found in the concourse then all food and drink kiosks will close.



👊 COYB. #itfc pic.twitter.com/0S2WYJsuE8 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 18, 2020

MrTown added 11:36 - Jan 18

If that’s a live picture it bloody looks good, I suspect it is not. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:39 - Jan 18

I'm in Liverpool, the sky is blue so it could be. COYB 0

