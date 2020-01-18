Lambert: Totally Deserved, We Dominated the Game
Saturday, 18th Jan 2020 18:16
Town boss Paul Lambert felt the Blues fully deserved their 2-1 victory over Tranmere on a difficult surface at Prenton Park having dominated the game, despite having gone behind in the first half.
Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson netted the Town goals after the break, Manny Monthe having put Rovers ahead in the first period.
“I thought we were the best team right from the off,” Lambert said. “They scored from a set play which should never have been given in the first place because the guy’s given the throw-in and he’s thrown it off the pitch and the referee has made him take it again. That didn’t make sense. He’s actually thrown it out and then they got the freekick.
“That was really the only thing they had, a cross like that. The big guy’s hard to pick up but overall we were excellent.
“It was totally deserved, we dominated the game, we had so much play, the way the centre-backs are performing at a really, really high level. We’re hitting form at probably the right time.”
Lambert was delighted with his own team’s goals: “Brilliant. I thought the first goal was well worked, a great ball from [Luke] Garbutt, he’s been doing it all season, Flynn got in the box. The second goal was excellent, a great passing move and a great finish.”
He added: “The pitch was a leveller, I think the Tranmere lads [would say that] if they’re being honest with you. They’ve got to get games played, I get that, but it’s not good for anybody that.”
Lambert said the ball sticking on the surface was frustrating for the players: “That faraway side is the worst, it’s just sand. It’s not great for football.”
Despite the dreadful surface, which was covered in sand and cut up from the off, the Blues played some good football at times.
“Very good, I thought the two Lukes [Chambers and Woolfenden] were excellent, along with [James] Wilson, I thought the back three were outstanding, going forward and joining in,” he said.
“And we were a handful, the ball was going in the box, we played some really, really good stuff.”
Lambert wasn’t too unhappy at the break despite being behind: “There wasn’t much wrong aside from the set play, which should never have been given because he threw it off the pitch. The referee pulled it back and then they got the freekick. But actual football-wise, I never felt under pressure.”
The win stretches Town’s unbeaten league run to four games, two wins and two draws, with the poor form in November and December now seemingly behind the Blues.
“You’re always going to get that,” Lambert reflected. “We’ve only been beaten [five] times [in the league] this season. It’s incredible form we’ve been in.
“We’ve had one or two blips, a few draws but people went over the top with it, people went over the top, didn’t have a clue what was going on. We’re going to get the idiots but I guess that’d people who don’t know the game.”
Asked what his thinking was in leaving James Norwood on the bench against his old club, Lambert said: “I think he was just a bit off it, he’s had an injury and he’s come back really, really quickly.
“Will Keane was excellent for us on Tuesday night, his hold-up play was excellent and I thought again he was excellent today. And we felt Kayden’s speed would cause them problems, which it did.”
Lambert says he didn’t sit down and explain his decision to Norwood: “No, I didn’t have to tell him, I just named the team and you get on with it. He’s not a kid, he knows the script and I’ll make the choice that I think is beneficial for everybody, for the team.”
Norwood made an impact from the bench, helping to create the winning goals, and Lambert was pleased with all three of his subs.
“Bish came on and looked lively, Judgey’s been great, we took him off because of the heavy pitch on Tuesday night, but overall really, really pleased,” he said.
Asked if he believes things are starting to click just at the right time, he said: “We’ve been really consistent most of the season. You’re going have little dips, it’s normal but the way we were playing on a pitch that I don’t think was playable from the off. I don’t think that was playable.
“I know Tranmere would have wanted to the game on and all credit to them to try and get the game on but that’s not a football pitch.”
The Blues host Lincoln City next week. Quizzed on whether he’ll be pleased to get back home playing on the surface there, Lambert said: “That’s not much better, it’s not great Portman Road but it is what it is. But to be back home the way that we’re playing I’m really happy.”
Before that there’s a rare midweek without a match: “The guys can have a couple of days off and we go again on Tuesday. The league is relentless, the cup adds to that as well, there are too many games.
“But the way we’re playing, and I don’t know how the other results went, we’re well in the mix, that’s for sure.”
