Folami on as Sub as Australian U23s Close in on Olympic Qualification

Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 09:38 Blues striker Ben Folami came on as an extra-time sub as Australia’s U23s beat Syria 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand yesterday. The 20-year-old made his first appearance of the tournament and won his third U23s cap in the 101st minute moments before fellow sub Al Hassan Toure netted the game’s only goal. The competition doubles as qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the Olyroos, who will play either South Korea or Jordan in a semi-final on Wednesday, are now only one win away from qualification with the top three teams at the tournament claiming a place at the Games. The last Town player to feature at the Olympics was Tommy Smith who was in the New Zealand squad at London 2012. Play Football, Lose Weight

