Downes: I'll Still Be Here When the Window Closes

Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 11:07 Midfielder Flynn Downes is in no doubt he'll still be an Ipswich Town player on February 1st once the transfer window closes and says his focus is only on getting the Blues promoted. Downes is understood to be being closely monitored by Fulham with other clubs also believed to be keeping an eye on the 20-year-old, who looks the favourite for the Town Player of the Year award at the halfway point in the campaign. Asked whether he expected to still be at Portman Road on February 1st, he said: "Yes, I'll be here, I've got to help the Town get promoted, haven't I? I'll be here." Would his keenness to get the Blues back into the Championship keep him at Town even if a bid were to come in this month? "Of course, that's the main focus at the minute, I'm not focusing on anything else, I just want to get promotion and that's that." The 20-year-old, who is contracted to the Blues until 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, says a move is very much something for the future: "Yes, that's it. My head's on promotion at the minute." As he has with defender Luke Woolfenden, who is similarly featuring in the football gossip columns, Downes revealed that manager Paul Lambert has recently had a chat with him. "Yes, he has," he said. "I don't really like talking about it because I just want to focus on my football here. "It is what it is, some people listen to it, some people don't and I just want to get on with it really." Downes says neither of the pair are getting carried away by the speculation: "No, I don't think we're those kind of boys. Like I said, our main focus is Ipswich." However, The England U20 international admits reading that clubs might be showing interest in him gives him a boost. "Yes, of course, you don't want to open a newspaper and see 'Flynn Downes is rubbish', so it is good. But I'm not listening to any of it," he said. "I think everyone gets linked, there are always little rumours going about but it is what it is, I'm focusing on Ipswich and that's it." Brentwood-born Downes has been with Town since he was seven and says he has the club flowing through his veins. "It is, it is," he said. "Our goal is to get promoted, I think if we don't it's been a failure, so that's our main goal."

DanSuperTown added 11:13 - Jan 19

What a rare but welcome flat out denial of a move! 3

Dissboyitfc added 11:25 - Jan 19

And I believe him top man. And failure to get promoted will be a failure! 1

trueblues78 added 11:27 - Jan 19

He was first class yesterday with real grit and passion. A couple more seasons and he will have the top clubs come knocking. 1

Dolphinblue added 11:43 - Jan 19

If we get promoted we need to keep all of our top performers, of which Downes is one, unless we get big offers. As Lambert says what happened with Webster etc must not happen again! If we fail to get promotion many will leave. So get behind the Promotion push COYB 1

MickMillsTash added 11:55 - Jan 19

I had written Downes off at the start of the season- (Accrington away last year was dreadful) now the first name on the team sheet.

Top player and too good for this league- more to come for sure.

Credit to him and Lambert

1

TractorRoyNo1 added 12:08 - Jan 19

Plenty of time, Dozzell and Wright both left to soon and didn't fulfill their potential.

He is a shoe in to replace Noble at WHU (his local team) in 18 months time. 0

ArnieM added 12:08 - Jan 19

Music to my ears 👍



Lambert IS building something special here , but it takes a little time and patience by all.



COYBsss



0

ArnieM added 12:10 - Jan 19

TractorRoy: Wet Spam will be a Championship side like us next season. So he may as well stay here . 0

