Downes: Emyr’s an Absolute Tank!
Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 17:47
Flynn Downes says team-mate Emyr Huws is “an absolute tank” who has everything you’d want in a player. The 20-year-old is enjoying playing alongside the 11-times-capped Wales international, who he feels gives him confidence.
Downes and Huws have formed an impressive midfield three along with Alan Judge playing ahead of them during the Blues’ recent return to form.
The trio have started all four of Town's League One games since the turn of the year from which the Blues are unbeaten having picked up eight points.
“It’s unbelievable, the geezer’s an absolute tank,” Downes said when asked what it’s been like being partnered by the 26-year-old one-time Manchester City academy trainee.
“When I see him next to me I feel confident, do you know what I mean? And that’s always good, that’s what you need in your team-mates.”
Could Huws be the best player in League One? “Easy, he’s got everything as a player, he’s strong, quick, has got an unbelievable left foot, wins every header - what more do you want?”
Huws missed the whole of last season and half the previous campaign having suffered a knee injury in the game at Middlesbrough in December 2017.
“It’s been a good couple of years since he stepped out so now he’s played three games in a row all the boys are buzzing for him,” Downes added. “He’s quality out there, you can see it, he’s really good to have back.”
Downes says Huws, who initially joined Town from Cardiff in January 2017 before making his move permanent the following summer, stayed positive around Playford Road during his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
“He’s always been good, you never see him down or anything like that, he’s always been happy. He’s a pleasure to have here,” he added.
“I couldn’t imagine being out for that long, I don’t know how I’d cope. Hats off to him, it’s unbelievable.”
The trio of Downes, Huws and Judge is keeping the likes of Cole Skuse, Andre Dozzell and Jon Nolan out of the team at present.
“There’s a lot of competition in midfield,” the England U20 international reflected.
“I think every single one of us can do a job out there, so luckily we’re just on a good bit of form now and hopefully we can keep our places in the team.”
Downes believes the more the three of them play together the more they’re getting to know how one another play.
“Big time,” he said. “That’s with anything, if you play with someone for a long time you get used to their game and that’s what we’re doing out there. I think you can tell, I think all the fans can tell that we’re playing better now.
“I think since we’ve gone three at the back as well we know what we’re doing. I think it’s a lot better.”
Downes is a fan of the current system with centre-halves Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden breaking forward.
“It gives you another option,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re playing 4-4-2 it’s a bit generic but three at the back I think it’s changed the game for us really.”
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]