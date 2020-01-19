Downes: Emyr’s an Absolute Tank!

Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 17:47 Flynn Downes says team-mate Emyr Huws is “an absolute tank” who has everything you’d want in a player. The 20-year-old is enjoying playing alongside the 11-times-capped Wales international, who he feels gives him confidence. Downes and Huws have formed an impressive midfield three along with Alan Judge playing ahead of them during the Blues’ recent return to form. The trio have started all four of Town's League One games since the turn of the year from which the Blues are unbeaten having picked up eight points. “It’s unbelievable, the geezer’s an absolute tank,” Downes said when asked what it’s been like being partnered by the 26-year-old one-time Manchester City academy trainee. “When I see him next to me I feel confident, do you know what I mean? And that’s always good, that’s what you need in your team-mates.” Could Huws be the best player in League One? “Easy, he’s got everything as a player, he’s strong, quick, has got an unbelievable left foot, wins every header - what more do you want?” Huws missed the whole of last season and half the previous campaign having suffered a knee injury in the game at Middlesbrough in December 2017. “It’s been a good couple of years since he stepped out so now he’s played three games in a row all the boys are buzzing for him,” Downes added. “He’s quality out there, you can see it, he’s really good to have back.” Downes says Huws, who initially joined Town from Cardiff in January 2017 before making his move permanent the following summer, stayed positive around Playford Road during his lengthy spell on the sidelines. “He’s always been good, you never see him down or anything like that, he’s always been happy. He’s a pleasure to have here,” he added. “I couldn’t imagine being out for that long, I don’t know how I’d cope. Hats off to him, it’s unbelievable.” The trio of Downes, Huws and Judge is keeping the likes of Cole Skuse, Andre Dozzell and Jon Nolan out of the team at present. “There’s a lot of competition in midfield,” the England U20 international reflected. “I think every single one of us can do a job out there, so luckily we’re just on a good bit of form now and hopefully we can keep our places in the team.” Downes believes the more the three of them play together the more they’re getting to know how one another play. “Big time,” he said. “That’s with anything, if you play with someone for a long time you get used to their game and that’s what we’re doing out there. I think you can tell, I think all the fans can tell that we’re playing better now. “I think since we’ve gone three at the back as well we know what we’re doing. I think it’s a lot better.” Downes is a fan of the current system with centre-halves Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden breaking forward. “It gives you another option,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re playing 4-4-2 it’s a bit generic but three at the back I think it’s changed the game for us really.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



therein61 added 17:57 - Jan 19

Really good to see Huws getting back to the player we signed he has been so unlucky with injuries I thought we never see him at his best again, credit to the boy for having the fight and will to come back and help make our midfield powerful instead of powder puff. 2

rfretwell added 18:16 - Jan 19

Fully agree therein61. So important that our midfield can win thecaefizl battles in this division and Huws gives us that. Now we just need him to rattle in a few long range piledrivers like he did before his injuries. 1

Dissboyitfc added 18:19 - Jan 19

Reading those last paragraphs suggests to me that the players weren’t too keen on the rotation system either!



Great to have Huws back! 0

Suffolkboy added 18:20 - Jan 19

Right from the start he looked a real footballer ,and it was great business to get him for a virtual song from Cardiff ; the injuries have been most unfortunate , but let’s hope all that is now safely behind him !

EH could be the powerhouse at the centre of an ITFC push ,and if he stays fit it might be hard to hang on to this player - he definitely showed signs of Premiership class early on !

All the best EH , enjoy and inspire !

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments