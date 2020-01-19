Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls Hammer Brantham
Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 21:35

Ipswich Town Women hammered Brantham Athletic 14-0 at Brantham Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon as the Tractor Girls continued their sixth successive defence of the Suffolk FA Women's Cup.

Natasha Thomas (pictured) scored four, Zoe Cossey and Ellie Rossiter two each and Lindsey Cooper, skipper Amanda Crump, Chloe Dunn, Nicole Pannifer, assistant manager Paige Shorten and Roxy Small grabbed one each.

“This afternoon was a positive and assured display,” Shorten said. “It was good for some squad players to gain vital minutes and positive that others came through unscathed.

"It puts us in good stead ahead of [next week’s FA Cup fourth round tie at] Huddersfield.”

Town: Clarke, Dunn, Cooper, Stretch, Pannifer, Shorten, Crump (c), Rossiter, Cossey, Small, Thomas.

Photo: Ross Halls



blueboy1981 added 22:59 - Jan 19
Well done Ladies - can’t do better than that whoever you’re up against.
1

Ryorry added 23:01 - Jan 19
Wowsers, well done all!
0


