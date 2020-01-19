Tractor Girls Hammer Brantham

Sunday, 19th Jan 2020 21:35 Ipswich Town Women hammered Brantham Athletic 14-0 at Brantham Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon as the Tractor Girls continued their sixth successive defence of the Suffolk FA Women's Cup. Natasha Thomas (pictured) scored four, Zoe Cossey and Ellie Rossiter two each and Lindsey Cooper, skipper Amanda Crump, Chloe Dunn, Nicole Pannifer, assistant manager Paige Shorten and Roxy Small grabbed one each. “This afternoon was a positive and assured display,” Shorten said. “It was good for some squad players to gain vital minutes and positive that others came through unscathed. "It puts us in good stead ahead of [next week’s FA Cup fourth round tie at] Huddersfield.” Town: Clarke, Dunn, Cooper, Stretch, Pannifer, Shorten, Crump (c), Rossiter, Cossey, Small, Thomas. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



blueboy1981 added 22:59 - Jan 19

Well done Ladies - can’t do better than that whoever you’re up against. 1

Ryorry added 23:01 - Jan 19

Wowsers, well done all! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments