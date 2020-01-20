Ticket Promotion at Burton Match

Monday, 20th Jan 2020 11:12 Town have announced a ticket promotion for club members at the Burton Albion match on Saturday 15th February. Gold, Silver and Ultimate members will be able to buy up to four additional tickets for the fixture at reduced prices. Seats will cost £10 for adults, £8 for 65-plus, £6 for under-23s, £3 for under-19s and £1 for under-12s in family areas. To purchase tickets visit ITFC Direct or for additional information call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03 or email via mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk. Those purchasing tickets will need to log in with their membership number (customer number) for the discount to be applied. Play Football, Lose Weight

Mark added 12:31 - Jan 20

Aren't these promotions usually open to all season ticket holders? 0

