Ayr Boss Impressed By Debutant Drinan
Monday, 20th Jan 2020 11:27
Ayr United boss Mark Kerr had praise for Town striker Aaron Drinan’s performance as the Honest Men beat Scottish Premiership side Ross County 1-0 in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.
Drinan, 21, joined the Scottish Championship club on loan on Friday after a trial last week. Midfielder Brett McGavin also trained at Somerset Park but returned to Town at the end of the week.
“It was good to see our first signing really contribute to the team,” Kerr told Not the Old Firm.
“Big Aaron has been in three or four days this week and that rawness and willingness to run in behind and just take the hits for us is something we haven’t had for a while.
“Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] did that for us. Hopefully Aaron will get some goals for us as well, but he’s brought a different dimension to us.
“We’re still playing our nice wee four or five-pass combinations to break through the lines really quickly. It’s just nice, the boys were saying that it’s just nice to put it up there and try and get on a second ball. It just breeds confidence in the team now knowing that we can play both ways.”
Republic of Ireland U21 international Drinan, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, spent most of the first half of the campaign on loan at GAIS in the Swedish second division.
Photo: TWTD
