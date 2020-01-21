Smashing Start to Norwood's Day

Tuesday, 21st Jan 2020 10:57 Blues striker James Norwood had a less than welcome start to his Tuesday morning after locking himself out of his car and being forced to smash a window so he wasn’t late for training. "It's a big fine for being late so it was cheaper to smash a window," Norwood explained to BBC Sport having posted the ‘highlights’ of his morning on Instagram. Outlining how he found himself outside his car with the keys inside it, which also meant he was locked out of his house, Norwood added: ”I put the battery on to defrost my window, closed the door and it locked.



"The first rock hit the window and bounced off. I’d been locked out for half an hour in minus 87 and when I tried to throw harder I couldn't feel my hands and released late and got my door, severely denting it. Third one went straight through and hit my other door." The striker's Instagram account of the events ended with him driving to the strains of Monty Python's Always Look On the Bright Side of Life as glass lay on the passenger seat. Play Football, Lose Weight

TheSelkirk added 11:00 - Jan 21

Minus 87? Wow ! 4

coolhand added 11:02 - Jan 21

Well done James for that miss, nearly as hard as the ones you miss on the pitch 3

Suffolkboy added 11:17 - Jan 21

I wonder how much a new window and repairs to the door will cost ,compared with PL’s fine for late arrival ?

Bad luck JN ; change the car for one where this can’t happen ?

Have a great day thinking and training ,don’t get too cold driving around with no window !!

COYB

PS Like your sense of self deprecation though !! 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:22 - Jan 21

Not in the AA, and no spare key,, where are the teenage joy-riders when you actually need them?They get into anything in seconds.

The trick is tiny but very tense shingle, they are not lobbing ruddy great flints or breazeblocks, I am not convinced he didn't try head butting it. 1

trueblues78 added 11:25 - Jan 21

Too right footballers should never wear gloves 😀 0

JewellintheTown added 11:30 - Jan 21

Seems like he needs more target practice on and off the pitch.

At least the misses are costing him and not us this time.

PL needs to be put on an extra training session for him to be late to tomorrow then.

Make him kick rocks through the hole in his car window. That'll sharpen his skill up. 0

Lightningboy added 11:34 - Jan 21

Good job he didn’t get Skuse to throw the rock - it would’ve just kept getting thrown sideways. 0

STATMAN added 11:35 - Jan 21

Perhaps a spare key might help??

I believe it is free of charge with the new Rolls Royce!!!! 0

