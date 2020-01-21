Lambert: Stay Off the Pitch

Tuesday, 21st Jan 2020 16:04 Boss Paul Lambert has called on fans to stay off the pitch when celebrating goals with the Blues facing a fine due to a number of supporters encroaching on to the pitch after Town’s winner at Tranmere on Saturday. Clubs face punishment from the authorities if fans cross the barriers but don’t even make it as far as the pitch, whereas one supporter was running around the Rovers 18-yard box at Prenton Park. “To have 1,000 Ipswich fans make that five, six-hour journey to Tranmere to support the team on Saturday was incredible, especially when there were some concerns over the game being on,” Town boss Lambert told the club site. “Our supporters are fantastic. They have given the team unbelievable backing home and away and they have a part to play over the rest of the season but we can’t have supporters coming on the pitch. That just can’t happen. “Come and have a party, make all the noise you can and enjoy it. I’m for all that and I know how emotions can take over at games. I’ve had that myself but the pitch is for the players, not for supporters. All that happens then is people get arrested and banned. No one wants that.” Club secretary Stuart Hayton added: “The authorities take encroachment onto the pitch as a serious matter, whether it’s in celebration or not. We have no alternative but to take action if that situation occurs.” Play Football, Lose Weight

