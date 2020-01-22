Folami and Australia U23s Aiming for Final and Place at the Olympics

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2020 06:33 Blues striker Ben Folami’s Australian U23s will be looking to reach the final of the AFC U23 Championship when they take on South Korea in this afternoon's semi-final in Rangsit, Thailand, and also a place at this summer’s Olympics. Folami, 20, who has been capped three times at U23 level, has made one appearance in the competition so far, as an extra-time sub in the 1-0 quarter-final defeat of Syria on Saturday. The competition doubles as qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with the top three teams at the tournament claiming a place at the Games. Saudi Arabia meet Uzbekistan in the other semi-final this morning with the final on Saturday. The last Town player to feature at the Olympics was Tommy Smith who was in the New Zealand squad at London 2012.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments