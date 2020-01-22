Lambert and O’Neill at Meet the Club Event in London

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2020 09:46 Manager Paul Lambert, members of his coaching staff, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill and off-field club representatives will be the guests at a Meet the Club evening at the Horseshoe Pub, Clerkenwell, London on Tuesday 18th February (7.30pm). Entry is by ticket only at £5 each from supporter liaison officer Elizabeth Edwards in the FanZone prior to home matches (from 12 noon to 2.45pm) or Beattie’s post-match, at away games or by email via eaedwards78@gmail.com or by phone on 07968 876504. Early booking is advisable with capacity limited and to help to gauge numbers for the small buffet which will be available on the night. There will also be a raffle and auction in aid of the ITFC academy. Guests may be subject to change and it is not anticipated that any first-team players will be in attendance. Play Football, Lose Weight

