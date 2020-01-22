Former Blue Spence Joins ADO Den Haag

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2020 10:43 Former Blues right-back Jordan Spence has joined Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands on a deal to the end of the season. The 29-year-old, who spent time with the third-bottom Eredivisie side at a training camp in Spain earlier this month, was released by the Blues at the end of last season and has been without a club since then. Spence was a young player at West Ham during Pardew's time in charge at Upton Park. The Londoner made 69 starts and seven sub appearances for Town, scoring four times, having signed in January 2017 following a trial earlier that season. 🗞 News!



✍️ Jordan Spence tekent voor de rest van het seizoen.



💬 “Mijn tijd op het trainingskamp was belangrijk"#WelcomeJordan 🤝— ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) January 22, 2020 “I look forward to making a contribution to ADO Den Haag,” Spence said. “The first impressions of the club and its fans are very good. “My time at the training camp was important. The players immediately made me feel comfortable in Spain. “It was good to see that the team won last weekend. Hopefully this victory will be the start of a nice second half of the season.” Play Football, Lose Weight

