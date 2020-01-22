Judge: Important to Keep Momentum Going

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2020 14:30 Blues midfielder Alan Judge says Town need to maintain their building momentum when they face Lincoln City at Portman Road on Saturday. Since the Blues lost 5-3 to the Imps at Sincil Bank on December 29th the Blues have won two - most recently the 2-1 from-behind victory at Tranmere on Saturday - and drawn two and climbed back to third in the table, two points behind leaders Rotherham and Wycombe, who lost 4-0 at Peterborough last night, in second. "It was a big, big win at Tranmere. I don't think many teams will go there and take all three points with the pitch in that condition so to get through was massive for us," Judge told iFollow Ipswich. "We needed it because Lincoln have been a tough team for us. We also have a tough February coming up with the likes of Peterborough and Sunderland, plus Rotherham to finish January. "To have points on the board heading into those games is important and we need to try and keep the momentum going. "Things have been better since Lincoln [away] and I think that served as a wake-up call. Let's not kid ourselves they put five past us. "But we're in a better position now. I'm looking forward to getting back out there at Portman Road and we'll be doing everything we can to put in another good performance." The Republic of Ireland international netted his first Town goal in the 1-0 FA Cup first round replay win at Lincoln in November and scored his first league goal for the Blues in the 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley in the last home match. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 14:48 - Jan 22

I get a real feeling the players hated the tinkering as well! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments