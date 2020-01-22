Folami Wins Cap But Australia U23s Lose Semi-Final
Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2020 15:11
Town striker Ben Folami came on as a 66th minute sub but couldn’t prevent Australia’s U23s from losing 2-0 to South Korea in the semi-final of the AFC U23 Championship in Rangsit, Thailand this afternoon.
The 20-year-old was winning his fourth U23 cap having made one earlier appearance in the tournament as an extra-time sub in Saturday’s 1-0 quarter-final victory over Syria.
The competition doubles as the qualification process for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo and the Olyroos will now have beat Uzbekistan - who were beaten 1-0 by Saudi Arabia in the other semi-final - in Saturday’s third-place play-off to secure one of the three berths at the Games.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]