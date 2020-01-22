Blues Linked With Manchester City Midfielder and Stockport Defender

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2020 23:49 Town are being linked with Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith, who is currently on loan at QPR, and are said to be among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Stockport County centre-half Festus Arthur. According to London Football News 20-year-old Smith’s parent club are set to recall him from his spell at Loftus Road due to his lack of first-team action with the Blues and Sunderland weighing-up taking him on loan. Smith was a schoolboy with West Brom before moving on to City aged 14. The Redditch-born Wales international spent last season on loan at FC Twente in the Netherlands and joined QPR on a season-long loan in the summer but has made only two Championship starts and six sub appearances, as well as two cup starts. Central midfield appears an area where the Blues are already well stocked so it would be a surprise if Town looked to make further additions before the window closes a week on Friday. Elsewhere, HITC Sport claims Town, Leicester City and Hull City have watched 18-year-old Stockport central defender Arthur this season. The Hamburg-born defender has become a regular in the National League club’s side since breaking into the team in October having spent time on loan at Glossop at the end of last season. Barnsley have also been linked with Arthur, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: Action Images



