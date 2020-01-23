Wilson: Duo the Best Youngsters I've Played Alongside
Thursday, 23rd Jan 2020 12:58
Centre-half James Wilson says he’s not played with young players as good as Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden previously in his career.
The 21-year-old duo have been among Town’s top performers this season with the pair having caught the eye of other clubs.
Fulham and West Ham are understood to be keeping tabs on Downes, while Sheffield United, one of Wilson's former sides, and QPR have been linked with Woolfenden.
“They still have a lot to learn but those two can be as good as they want to be,” Wilson said in an interview for Saturday’s matchday programme.
“I have not played with boys their age that good before. Don’t tell them that though, please!
“They have a hunger about them, which is great and they don’t seem fazed by anything.
“We know there are expectations on the team this season but they will be playing with a lot more expectations on them than now as they progress in their careers.
“They have incredible potential and it will be hard for us to hold on to them the way the game is now.”
