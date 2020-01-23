Wilson: Duo the Best Youngsters I've Played Alongside

Thursday, 23rd Jan 2020 12:58 Centre-half James Wilson says he’s not played with young players as good as Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden previously in his career. The 21-year-old duo have been among Town’s top performers this season with the pair having caught the eye of other clubs. Fulham and West Ham are understood to be keeping tabs on Downes, while Sheffield United, one of Wilson's former sides, and QPR have been linked with Woolfenden. “They still have a lot to learn but those two can be as good as they want to be,” Wilson said in an interview for Saturday’s matchday programme. “I have not played with boys their age that good before. Don’t tell them that though, please! “They have a hunger about them, which is great and they don’t seem fazed by anything. “We know there are expectations on the team this season but they will be playing with a lot more expectations on them than now as they progress in their careers. “They have incredible potential and it will be hard for us to hold on to them the way the game is now.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Always nice to see players praise their team mates. Wilson is a tough no-nonsense defender. When we were first linked with him I wasn't convinced by his credentials but he's definitely won me over. You can't really judge a player until you've seen him play a few times at least. Earlier in the season we had a record where we hadn't ever lost a game that Wilson had started. I know that record has gone now but it showed he was more than earning his keep and every time he puts in another decent showing he's continuing to prove himself as a very worthy addition. He was a very low-risk acquisition that's proven a very astute addition thus far by Lambert and all involved.

Let's hope the balance of experience and youth can keep us well in the hunt over the next 4 games as on paper we're in for some big tests of our promotion ambitions and credentials. COYB!!! 3

They can stay with the Town a few more years then we sell them for £40m each. Then it will help Evans clear some of the debt. 1

Pipe down James don't tell everyone lol 😁 0

