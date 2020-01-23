El Mizouni Joins Cambridge on Loan

Thursday, 23rd Jan 2020 16:22 Midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two Cambridge United on loan for the rest of the season. The Paris-born Tunisia international has made six starts and six sub appearances for the Blues, having made his senior debut towards the end of last season. The 19-year-old is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year. Cambridge's head coach Colin Calderwood is delighted to have recruited El Mizouni, who faced his side in a 0-0 pre-season draw in July. "When we found out about the possibility of a loan for him, we moved swiftly," he told the U's official site. "Had he have been out there for another day or so, numerous other clubs would have jumped in. "He’ll add to our attacking threat - he has an athleticism to go with his footballing ability." Town are keen to get their young fringe players out on loan to gain first-team experience. Last week, striker Aaron Drinan joined Scottish Championship Ayr United, while fellow frontman Kai Brown moved to BetVictor Isthmian League side East Thurrock United.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MrTown added 16:25 - Jan 23

What a move that is for the lad by the way. 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:26 - Jan 23

Good enough for a regular spot with us in my opinion. Regular football will be good for him.

0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 16:36 - Jan 23

This is good, local enough not to be disruptive.

0

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:57 - Jan 23

Perfect if he gets to play 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:06 - Jan 23

Good move 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments