El Mizouni Joins Cambridge on Loan
Thursday, 23rd Jan 2020 16:22
Midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two Cambridge United on loan for the rest of the season.
The Paris-born Tunisia international has made six starts and six sub appearances for the Blues, having made his senior debut towards the end of last season.
The 19-year-old is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year.
Cambridge's head coach Colin Calderwood is delighted to have recruited El Mizouni, who faced his side in a 0-0 pre-season draw in July.
"When we found out about the possibility of a loan for him, we moved swiftly," he told the U's official site.
"Had he have been out there for another day or so, numerous other clubs would have jumped in.
"He’ll add to our attacking threat - he has an athleticism to go with his footballing ability."
Town are keen to get their young fringe players out on loan to gain first-team experience. Last week, striker Aaron Drinan joined Scottish Championship Ayr United, while fellow frontman Kai Brown moved to BetVictor Isthmian League side East Thurrock United.
Photo: TWTD
