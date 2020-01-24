Lambert Confident Duo Will Remain Grounded

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 11:18

Boss Paul Lambert is confident neither Flynn Downes nor Luke Woolfenden will have their heads turned by the speculation surrounding them at the present time.

Downes, 21, brushed off links with the likes of Fulham and West Ham when speaking to the media after the win at Tranmere last week, insisting he wasn’t going anywhere, while Woolfenden, also 21, similarly played down speculation that he is interesting Sheffield United, while QPR are also believed to have been keeping tabs on the former East Bergholt High School pupil.

“He’s been great, he’s been really, really good. A young guy, playing really well and he’s got potential to definitely go to the top,” Lambert said when asked about Downes.

“I don’t think Flynn, and I hope I’m right in my assumption, it won’t matter how successful he’s going to be, I don’t think he’ll change.I’d be really, really surprised if he changed.

“If he keeps the attitude he’s got now then he’s going to go far, that’s for sure. He’ll go far because he’s going to be a really top midfield player.”

Similarly, he doubts Woolfenden will get carried away by the promise of the trappings of the game at a higher level.

“No, you’d think not,” he added. “You’d be disappointed if the years go by and you think the two of them have come off the rails or been big-headed or the money takes over their attitude to the game.

“Hopefully that doesn’t happen to them, but at that this moment I can’t see it just because of their two characters and they have a good grounding and look as if they come from good families, good strong families which I think is important for them.”

