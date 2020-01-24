Lambert: No Imminent Moves In or Out

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 11:30 Paul Lambert says there are no moves in or out currently imminent and has dismissed links with Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith, who is currently on loan at QPR. “No, nothing at the minute,” Lambert said when asked about potential ins and outs. “We’re fine at the minute. “We can’t go out and do a lot of stuff that we’d like to do, but that’s the way we are as a football club, so we just get on with it." Reports earlier in the week linked the Blues with Smith, who it was claimed could be recalled by City due to his lack of games since his summer move to Loftus Road with Town and Sunderland interested. Lambert appeared unaware of the 19-year-old midfielder, initially asking if it was the 30-year-old former QPR striker of the same name, now with Millwall, he was being quizzed about before rebutting the story. “No, I know Brian Marwood [Manchester City’s football administration officer] really well, but nothing in that at the minute.” The January transfer window closes at 11pm next Friday. Play Football, Lose Weight

