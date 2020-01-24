Lambert Issues Updates on Injured Quartet

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 11:44 Town boss Paul Lambert says he has no new injuries ahead of Saturday’s home game against Lincoln City and gave updates on the progress of Danny Rowe, Kane Vincent-Young, Tristan Nydam and Jack Lankester. Quizzed on whether everyone barring the longer-term absentees was fit and well going into the weekend, Lambert said: “Yeah, at this moment everybody isn’t too bad, so we’ll see how we are again this morning.” Danny Rowe remains sidelined having undergone a knee operation last month but Lambert says the winger is making progress. “He’s doing alright, but he’s still a few weeks away,” he said. “But he’s doing OK, him and Kane are doing OK, Kane’s doing really well, so I’m pleased with those two.” Vincent-Young underwent a second groin operation in November, his excellent start to his Town career having been brought to a halt the previous month. The 23-year-old is still expected to be back in training towards the end of February and Lambert says the former Colchester man is now in an improved frame of mind. “Yes [still the end of February], but I think he’s in a lot happier place, which is great. Once we get him back it’ll be a big bonus for us,” Lambert said regarding the £500,000 signing. “It was tough because if they have setbacks, ups and downs when they’re out for a period of time it’s mentally tough. But he’s in a good place at the minute, a lot happier with the injury, so hopefully it won’t be too long before he’s back.” Tristan Nydam broke his right ankle and suffered ligament damage in the pre-season friendly at Notts County and Lambert says the 20-year-old is still some way off a return. “He’s not fit, the lad’s not really done much work at all, if anything,” he said. “He’s not really been with us at all. He had an horrendous injury at Notts County. “But he’s doing well in his rehab, there’s no pressure from me or push from me to say he must play there or play there, the important thing is that he gets back to playing football again. “He was doing alright [in pre-season] and then obviously that injury was horrific. The important thing is that he’s getting back to fitness.” Jack Lankester also suffered an injury in pre-season, a second stress fracture to his back which also required the 20-year-old to go under the surgeon’s knife. “If Jack can come back before the end of the season, great. If he can’t, it’s no problem,” Lambert said when asked about the forward’s progress. “He’ll get another pre-season under his belt and he goes again next year. It’s been a terrible time for him, a really bad time, but he’s still nowhere near it.”

Suffolkboy added 12:06 - Jan 24

Let’s keep up the care and patience ,linked to personal encouragement AND look forward to them all being available again !

COYB 0

rfretwell added 12:16 - Jan 24

Real shame Jack has missed out this season after impressing so much in the Championship. 1

SouperJim added 12:27 - Jan 24

We've missed Nydam and Lankester, as they both looked firmly in the same quality bracket as Downes and Woolfie last year. At least the future is bright! 1

