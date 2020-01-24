Lambert: Cambridge Move the Right Thing for El Mizouni

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 11:57 Blues boss Paul Lambert believes midfielder Idris El Mizouni joining Cambridge United on loan is the right decision for the 19-year-old’s development. The Tunisia international made his move to the League Two U’s yesterday. When asked about El Mizouni at last week’s press conference Lambert seemed to be undecided on whether to allow the Paris-born schemer and fellow youngster Armando Dobra to go out on loan. However, having mulled over the situation, the Blues boss feels the move is what the academy product needs at this point in his career. “The right thing for him is to go out and play men’s football, that’s the right thing for him,” he said. “The right thing for the club is for him to go out and play men’s football as well so I think all-round that was the best decision, even though there’s still part of me thinking could he do something here at the moment. “But I think long-term, and for his development, it’s really important that he goes and plays men’s football.” Asked whether it was important to send the central midfielder to a club that plays football rather than him going somewhere where the ball was going to constantly fly over his head, Lambert added: “If you can ideally, but if he’s got to get into that scenario it’s great for him because it shows him another side of the game, another physical side of the game. “The big thing for me is that he’s not too far down the road. He’s with a good guy, [Cambridge manager] Colin [Calderwood], so I’m happy for that to happen. “I hope he earns the right to get in the team first and foremost but what it will do is show him a different scenario from here. “I think even though the football will be a great experience for him, the other side of it will even better experience where maybe the facilities are not as good, the reality of being out there might [be made more real for] him and I think that’s important.” Lambert is hoping a spell in League Two might prove as useful for El Mizouni has it did for Flynn Downes, who spent time at Luton, and Luke Woolfenden, who was with Swindon last season. “That’s the benefit of it, U23s football I don’t think is beneficial for young players who want to aspire to play men’s football,” he said. Lambert says Dobra, 18, is at a similar point in his career as El Mizouni and would also benefit from a spell out. “That’s another one because I think he’s in the same category as Idris, definitely too good now for U23 football, needs men’s football,” he added. One player who won’t be going out on loan despite the surfeit of central midfielders at the club is Andre Dozzell. “No, not now,” Lambert said. “Andre is ahead of Idris and others in that scenario. No, Andre has done well for us when he played, and I wouldn’t let that happen." Play Football, Lose Weight

