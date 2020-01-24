Lambert: Bishop and Sears Are Pushing the Other Guys On
Friday, 24th Jan 2020 12:02
Town boss Paul Lambert says the return to fitness of Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears is helping to drive on the current regular first-team starters.
Bishop, who was sidelined by a knee problem in pre-season, has appeared from the bench increasingly frequently in recent weeks, while Sears, who suffered an ACL injury last February, has also come on as a sub three times, while both players started the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Exeter.
“He’s doing really well,” Lambert said when asked about Bishop’s progress. “He sees the team performing well and he’s got to bide his time to get in but I thought on Saturday he came on and did really well.
“Again, he’s been out for a long time, but he and Freddie are in the same scenario. I think the two of them are getting better and they’re two good guys to have on the bench at the minute the way it is.
“Also I know that they’re getting close to really knocking on the door. I think what it’s doing is pushing the other guys to stay in the team and play well.
“The two of them are because Freddie’s different to everybody else, Bish is certainly different, he’s a runner with the ball. I’m happy with how those two are progressing.”
Lambert says Alan Judge’s recent impressive form has been helped by the Irishman knowing Bishop is breathing down his neck.
“Without a doubt,” he added. “He’s playing great for us at the minute and I think that’s exactly what’s happening, the lads are start to see people starting to push and it drives everybody else on.”
Photos: TWTD/Pagepix
