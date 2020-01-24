Lambert: Norwood? He's Different, He's Certainly Different!
Friday, 24th Jan 2020 12:18
“He’s different, certainly different!” was manager Paul Lambert’s assessment of James Norwood in the wake of the striker having broken into his own car earlier in the week, an incident the Town boss wasn’t aware of until he spoke to the media this morning.
Asked whether Norwood, who gave an account of his Tuesday morning adventure via Instagram, had arrived on time with his car intact for training today, Lambert had to have the incident outlined to him - “Oh, did he? Well, there you go. I didn’t know that actually” - with Norwood having explained that his fine would have been bigger than the cost of repairing the damage to the car.
“That’s quite sensible from him then!” Lambert laughed. “I’ll make sure I get here on time. I never knew that.”
Norwood has lived up to his the reputation for being a character he established at Tranmere since joining the Blues in the summer, in addition to scoring 10 goals.
“He’s different, he’s certainly different!” Lambert when asked about the 29-year-old.
“I think every player’s got their own personality, some are different, some are level-headed, some are a bit strange, but there you go.
“You need it, you definitely need different characters, as long as they perform on a Saturday, that’s the main thing. As long as they do things right in training and they perform on a Saturday, that’s all you can look for.”
Asked whether Norwood is an easy player to manage or one that can test him, Lambert says nobody in the squad gives him an issue.
“No, I don’t have a problem with any of the guys,” he said. “I never really have had any problem with any of the guys. They have their moments, they’re human.”
