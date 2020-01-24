Lambert: Skuse Contract Talks With Owner Evans Ongoing
Friday, 24th Jan 2020 12:31
Blues boss Paul Lambert has revealed that veteran midfielder Cole Skuse has spoken to owner Marcus Evans about a new contract but that Town aren’t in a position to do anything until they have had “success”.
The 33-year-old has been out of the side in recent weeks with Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes having started to establish themselves ain the deeper midfield roles with Alan Judge ahead of them.
However, Lambert expects Skuse to still play a part: “Absolutely. His pass to James [Norwood] for the goal the other day was excellent, and James flicks it to Kayden [Jackson].
“But Huws and Downes have been playing ever so well, and I think Cole would recognise that himself.
“And Cole only found himself out the team through injury, and somebody comes in, and you’ve got to try and get back in.”
The Bristolian’s current terms are up in the summer and Lambert says he understands discussions have taken place but with Town unable to offer terms until the club has had “success”, presumably promotion to the Championship.
“I think him and Marcus were talking before, but we’re not in a position to do anything until we have success here,” he said. “That will be ongoing I guess, but Marcus will be the one that will dictate that.”
Asked whether he would like to keep Skuse, the club’s vice-captain, Lambert added: “Listen, he’s been great, he’s been absolutely great for us. And as I’ve said before if he was five or 10 years younger, then it would be brilliant, but we’ve got him at the wrong end of it. But him and Marcus will probably sort it out.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]