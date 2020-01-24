Lambert: Skuse Contract Talks With Owner Evans Ongoing

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 12:31 Blues boss Paul Lambert has revealed that veteran midfielder Cole Skuse has spoken to owner Marcus Evans about a new contract but that Town aren’t in a position to do anything until they have had “success”. The 33-year-old has been out of the side in recent weeks with Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes having started to establish themselves ain the deeper midfield roles with Alan Judge ahead of them. However, Lambert expects Skuse to still play a part: “Absolutely. His pass to James [Norwood] for the goal the other day was excellent, and James flicks it to Kayden [Jackson]. “But Huws and Downes have been playing ever so well, and I think Cole would recognise that himself. “And Cole only found himself out the team through injury, and somebody comes in, and you’ve got to try and get back in.” The Bristolian’s current terms are up in the summer and Lambert says he understands discussions have taken place but with Town unable to offer terms until the club has had “success”, presumably promotion to the Championship. “I think him and Marcus were talking before, but we’re not in a position to do anything until we have success here,” he said. “That will be ongoing I guess, but Marcus will be the one that will dictate that.” Asked whether he would like to keep Skuse, the club’s vice-captain, Lambert added: “Listen, he’s been great, he’s been absolutely great for us. And as I’ve said before if he was five or 10 years younger, then it would be brilliant, but we’ve got him at the wrong end of it. But him and Marcus will probably sort it out.” Play Football, Lose Weight

SouperJim added 12:34 - Jan 24

Little bit surprised if we're considering giving him a new deal, don't get me wrong I think Skuse has been terrific for us, but he can't have that many games left in him? Unless he's willing to take a hefty drop in wages for a one year deal, I suspect he'd be better off looking elsewhere? 0

Suffolkboy added 12:42 - Jan 24

Widely and frequently underrated , this is an intelligent player with an appreciable skills set : obviously we’ve to plan with care for the future but I hope room for CK will be in our plans .

COYB 0

