U18s Host Watford

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 12:53 Town’s U18s host Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues are currently sixth in the Professional Development League Two South table with the Hornets seven points ahead of them in third. Play Football, Lose Weight

