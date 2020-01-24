Sheehan: Reaching Fifth Round Would Be Huge

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 12:57 ITFC Women’s boss Joe Sheehan says playing Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Huddersfield at the 24,500-capacity John Smith’s Stadium makes the occasion extra special (KO 1pm). The Tractor Girls are in the fourth round for the first time and are aiming to continue their cup run. “A great occasion for us,” Sheehan said. “We’ve had plenty of games since we found out so our focus hasn’t solely been on Huddersfield. Now we’ve seen the back of those it gives us a chance to look forward to it.” The game is the first women’s match to be played at the John Smith’s Stadium which Sheehan says adds to the occasion. “It does, it was nice to find that out and the support for Huddersfield from the men’s side is obviously as good as we have here,” he said. “So for us to be able to compete with them at the stadium makes the occasion extra special and we’ll be hoping we can put in a good performance.” Huddersfield are currently sixth in the FAWNL League Northern Premier Division, one level above the Blues. “They’re well established in the league above,” Sheehan continued. “They’re capable of beating anyone in their league. “They’ve got some really athletic, really good players that give them a good threat, and it will be up to us to try and counter that and impose ourselves on them.” Asked what it would mean to reach round five, Sheehan, who says he has a fully fit squad ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire, added: “It would be huge. We’ve not been in this round before so for us to get to the fifth round would be another step and we won’t be going to Huddersfield for the occasion, we’re setting our sights on trying to win the game to get into the fifth round.” 📺 TRACTOR GIRLS ON TV | Tune in to @BBCLookEast at 6:30pm this evening to see an exclusive feature on us ahead of Sunday’s @TheWomensFACup tie against @HTAFCWomen #ITFC pic.twitter.com/PUJp7O8quQ — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 24, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

