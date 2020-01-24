New Turnstile Blues Out Saturday



Issue 22 of the Town fanzine Turnstile Blues is out on Saturday, ahead of the home game against Lincoln City. Still priced £1, the fanzine will be on sale around the ground from about 1.30pm. Sellers will mostly be located around Sir Alf's statue, with some situated further down Sir Alf Ramsey Way and Portman Road. The main feature of the new issue is an extensive interview with Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, who talks about the changes that he is trying to make, at every level of the club, to improve the environment for players, staff, and supporters alike. O’Neill also talks about the four ‘pillars’ of his work - the first team, the academy, the club as a business, and the community, Elsewhere, with the theme of the issue being ‘ITFC 2020: where are we now?’, the fanzine looks back over the last ten years, and ahead to the next ten, to assess where we find ourselves at the turn of the decade. There's an analysis of the players who made their debuts for Town in the past decade, and what that tells us about the changing profile of the playing staff. There's also an in-depth look at the implications and complications that would be involved if Marcus Evans wanted to sell the club. We've also got features on the ITFC women's team, the Blue Monday podcast, a look back over previous managers' tenures at ITFC and some silliness too. If you can't make it to Portman Road on Saturday, some copies will be available for sale via eBay - keep an eye on the @Turnstile_Blue Twitter feed for more details. Play Football, Lose Weight

