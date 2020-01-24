Chambers: Lincoln Will Find We're a Different Team
Friday, 24th Jan 2020 17:18
Skipper Luke Chambers believes Lincoln will face a different Town side from the one which lost 5-3 at Sincil Bank just under a month ago.
That defeat was nadir of Town’s November and December downturn but after a post-match discussion involving players and staff after the match the Blues have got back on track with two wins and two draws in their four league games in 2020 so far.
“There are ways to lose games of football but that wasn’t one of them. It wasn’t anywhere near acceptable all over the pitch,” Chambers writes in his column for Saturday’s matchday programme.
“We had a long chat in the dressing room after the final whistle that day. There comes a time in every season when you lose a game and things need to be said.
“They were said and we have seen a reaction. We took our medicine and we have responded. Our performances have certainly improved since that defeat.
“I think we were a bit hesitant in the way we were playing when we had that disappointing run. We have put that aside now since the turn of the year and we’re really giving it a go to win games and force the issue.
“I think Lincoln will find we are a different team from the one they played a month back. A lot has happened in those four weeks. We certainly look far more of a threat now.
“We’re in a good position but we have 18 massive games left. People have said that when teams play Ipswich, it’s their cup final, well let’s flip that on its head and say Ipswich Town have 18 cup finals left.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]