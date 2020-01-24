Chambers: Lincoln Will Find We're a Different Team

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 17:18 Skipper Luke Chambers believes Lincoln will face a different Town side from the one which lost 5-3 at Sincil Bank just under a month ago. That defeat was nadir of Town’s November and December downturn but after a post-match discussion involving players and staff after the match the Blues have got back on track with two wins and two draws in their four league games in 2020 so far. “There are ways to lose games of football but that wasn’t one of them. It wasn’t anywhere near acceptable all over the pitch,” Chambers writes in his column for Saturday’s matchday programme. “We had a long chat in the dressing room after the final whistle that day. There comes a time in every season when you lose a game and things need to be said. “They were said and we have seen a reaction. We took our medicine and we have responded. Our performances have certainly improved since that defeat. “I think we were a bit hesitant in the way we were playing when we had that disappointing run. We have put that aside now since the turn of the year and we’re really giving it a go to win games and force the issue. “I think Lincoln will find we are a different team from the one they played a month back. A lot has happened in those four weeks. We certainly look far more of a threat now. “We’re in a good position but we have 18 massive games left. People have said that when teams play Ipswich, it’s their cup final, well let’s flip that on its head and say Ipswich Town have 18 cup finals left.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Suffolkboy added 17:24 - Jan 24

Good on yer, Luke ; exactly what we’d expect from OUR leader !

COYB 1

cat added 17:28 - Jan 24

Have not been Chambers biggest fan over the last 3 seasons (lol) but credit has to be given for his performances over the last month. If he carries on in the same vein and leads us up, then ‘the cats’ back on board 👌 2

Dolphinblue added 17:35 - Jan 24

Great Captain! Coyb 0

Dolphinblue added 17:35 - Jan 24

We need the Cat on board! Coyb 0

