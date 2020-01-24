Vincent-Young, Hamilton and Hayton on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 24th Jan 2020 18:14 Kane Vincent-Young, Bryan Hamilton and club secretary Stuart Hayton will be among the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which comes live from the FanZone ahead of the game against Lincoln City (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12 midday to 2pm). Host Mark Murphy will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham. Vincent-Young, who is taking part in a signing session in the FanZone from 1.50pm until 2.30pm, is currently out with a groin injury which is expected to sideline him until the end of February having made a hugely impressive start to his Town career. Former midfielder and coach Hamilton now hosts matchday hospitality at Portman Road. Hayton will be talking about the Blues’ transfer window exploits with the deadline next Friday. Also on the show will be Gavin Barber from Turnstile Blues discussing their new issue. Will the Blues beat Lincoln and get back into the top two? Do Town need further additions before next Friday? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: TWTD



