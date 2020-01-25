Folami's Australia U23s Targeting Olympics Qualification

Saturday, 25th Jan 2020 10:15 Blues striker Ben Folami will be hoping to help Australia’s U23s to qualify for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo when they face Uzbekistan in the third-place play-off at the AFC U23 Championship in Bangkok this afternoon. The Olyroos were beaten 2-0 by South Korea in Wednesday’s semi-final but can still claim the last of the three AFC Olympics slots if they finish third in the tournament. Folami, 20, who has been capped four times at U23 level, has made two appearances in the competition so far, as an extra-time sub in the 1-0 quarter-final defeat of Syria and from the bench in the second half of the semi-final. The last Town player to feature at the Olympics was Tommy Smith who was in the New Zealand squad at London 2012. Play Football, Lose Weight

