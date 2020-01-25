Town Unchanged Against Lincoln
Saturday, 25th Jan 2020 14:24
Town are unchanged for today’s home game against Lincoln City.
Will Norris is again in goal behind a back three of skipper Luke Chambers, ex-Imp James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden.
In midfield, Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes are behind Alan Judge with Will Keane and Kayden Jackson the strikers. Town also name an unchanged bench.
Lincoln are fielding the same side which beat Blackpool 1-0 at Sincil Bank last weekend with ex-Blues loanee Tayo Edun in midfield.
Town: Norris, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Garbutt, Judge, Keane, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Earl, Skuse, Norwood, Nolan, Bishop, Sears.
Lincoln: Vickers, Shackell, Bolger, John-Jules, Walker, Grant, Morrell, Eardley, Melbourne, Anderson, Edun. Subs: Smith, Hopper, Chapman, Coventry, Lewis, Elbouzedi, Hesketh. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).
Photo: TWTD
