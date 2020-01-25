Folami and Australia U23s Qualify for Olympics

Saturday, 25th Jan 2020 14:38 Striker Ben Folami came on as an 86th-minute sub as Australia’s U23s beat 10-man Uzbekistan 1-0 in Bangkok this afternoon to secure third place at the AFC U23 Championship and claim a place at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Nicholas D'Agostino netted the game’s only goal for the Olyroos in the 47th minute. Uzbekistan sub Oybek Bozorov was sent off in the 59th minute, six minutes after coming off the bench. Folami, who has now been capped five times at U23 level, made three appearances in the competition, all as a sub. If the 20-year-old makes the Olyroos squad for the Games, he will become the first Blues player to feature at the Olympics since Tommy Smith played for New Zealand at London 2012. Australia last qualified for the Olympics in 2008. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



