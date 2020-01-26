Blackpool Linked With Nolan Move
Sunday, 26th Jan 2020 10:50
Blackpool are reported to be keen on a move for Blues midfielder Jon Nolan.
According to The Sun on Sunday, the Tangerines, who are 15th in League One, are willing to pay a significant sum for the 27-year-old as they look to add creativity to their side as they attempt to ignite a promotion push in the second half of the season.
Nolan hasn’t featured for Town since the 0-0 Boxing Day draw with Gillingham, however, it would be a surprise if manager Paul Lambert were to be willing to allow the former Shrews man to leave, particularly having let fringe midfielder Idris El Mizouni join Cambridge on loan.
Liverpudlian Nolan is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year. The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday evening.
Photo: Action Images
