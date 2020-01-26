Blackpool Linked With Nolan Move

Sunday, 26th Jan 2020 10:50 Blackpool are reported to be keen on a move for Blues midfielder Jon Nolan. According to The Sun on Sunday, the Tangerines, who are 15th in League One, are willing to pay a significant sum for the 27-year-old as they look to add creativity to their side as they attempt to ignite a promotion push in the second half of the season. Nolan hasn’t featured for Town since the 0-0 Boxing Day draw with Gillingham, however, it would be a surprise if manager Paul Lambert were to be willing to allow the former Shrews man to leave, particularly having let fringe midfielder Idris El Mizouni join Cambridge on loan. Liverpudlian Nolan is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year. The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday evening. Play Football, Lose Weight

Dissboyitfc added 10:54 - Jan 26

For a significant fee I would let him go. But not last minute as it won’t make any difference ,, needs to get sorted ASAP so he can give Lambert the fee!



Having said that, I suspect it’s just paper talk! 0

shefki86 added 11:19 - Jan 26

Maybe this is why Dozzell hasn’t been allowed out on loan? Surely Bishop, Skuse and Dozzell are more than enough to cover our 3 currently in the starting 11. I make that 2 players for each position in the centre of the park even if Nolan goes 2

Suffolkboy added 11:24 - Jan 26

Actually don’t think he’d be too great a loss ;hasn’t shown us a great appetite ,nor a scoring ability .

Not too certain either if he is really enjoying being in East Anglia ,

We shall see ; regular footy would do him only good ,and money in would do us good !

I’m sure PL & Co have well thought through plans ,

COYB 0

algarvefan added 11:43 - Jan 26

don't think he has ever settled for us, plenty of running with no real end result mostly, if it's a good fee let him go and give Lambert the money. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:43 - Jan 26

Like Toto, towards the end of last season looked like he'd come on.



I don't think we've seen the best of him in his time here and given the fragile nature of our MF (lets hope Huws and Bish are over that but still a worry) I'd only let him go if it means someone else comes in. Our MF is overs stocked but I'd rather see Dobra get out on loan too, so keep Nolan until we know our situation next season.



Thats said it depends how Blackpool define a significant fee, if it was anywhere near what we paid, which I doubt, then have to look at it, we hugely overpaid and I'd be amazed if we got much more than £500k to £750k for him. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:49 - Jan 26

Not in the side at the moment doesn't make him a bad player very good cover for Huws and Judge and has a better goal scoring record. Don't think Dozzell is up to playing senior football yet is Bishop going to stay fit Scuse not getting any younger. I would keep him unless he wants to go he's a very competent player and now Lambert's stopped the rotation system he would look much better if he got back in the team . 0

DurhamTownFan added 11:57 - Jan 26

It’s just paper talk, so unlikely.



But I’d see him off. Might be what we need to get Garbutt in, and most of us would take that surely? 0

