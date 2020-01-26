Sheehan: This Adventure We're On is Incredible!

Sunday, 26th Jan 2020 17:55 by Ali Rampling Ipswich Town Women’s manager Joe Sheehan admitted he was almost lost for words after his side’s stunning 4-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup. The Blues registered their third giant-killing of the season to put themselves in the draw for the last 16 for the first time in the club’s history. Speaking at full time, Sheehan said: “I’m running out of words to describe the emotion and the feeling that the group seem to bring to myself and the staff and the football club. Immensely proud, wonderful experience and I’m really, really pleased.” Sheehan named seven teenagers in his starting XI, including 16-year-old striker Maddie Biggs, who has been mainly restricted to substitute appearances this season. It proved a masterstroke, as the young forward hit a first-half hat-trick in an incredible opening 45 minutes. “It’s easy to say now but I had a feeling. Maddie’s not started many games for us, and we watched them [Huddersfield] a little bit and just sensed that we wanted to go with her and Natasha [Thomas] today and she was clinical; a brilliant first-half hat-trick. “The younger ones who complemented her were brilliant, and I must say that the older, more experienced players really bound us all together and contributed to a brilliant experience and occasion. What a win.” Despite the 4-0 lead, Town made two changes at half-time. Sheehan admitted they were tactical in order to protect their advantage. “The game was incredibly open. I’ve never seen anything like it. I had an idea of what Huddersfield were like and I didn’t know they were that committed going forward so it was literally end to end. "We got ourselves in front but were a bit vulnerable to what they were doing and I just wanted to try and secure it up a little bit. “Funnily enough they ended up changing as well so that caused another bit of confusion. We dug in, were resilient, showed a lot of character to keep the score as it was and pick up the win.” Town goalkeeper Nikita Runnacles produced a number of fine saves, as Huddersfield came out all guns blazing in the second half. Sheehan was full of praise for his number one. “Keets [Nikita Runnacles] was top drawer. When you’re losing 4-1 you’ve got nothing to lose so we knew that they could just chuck everything at us and sometimes the game pans out in different ways and you have to just deal with it, and we managed to do that.” Having beaten sides from the division above in the previous three rounds, Town have become the first side from the fourth tier to make the fifth round in Women’s FA Cup history. “It’s just incredible,” Sheehan concluded. “This adventure that we’re on is just incredible.” Play Football, Lose Weight

raycrawfordswig added 18:04 - Jan 26

Enjoy the journey well done Ladies. 0

