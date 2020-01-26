Hat-trick Hero Biggs Lost for Words

Sunday, 26th Jan 2020 18:06 by Ali Rampling Ipswich Town Women’s striker Maddie Biggs was delighted after scoring a first-half hat-trick against Huddersfield as the Tractor Girls booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-1 victory. Playing at the John Smith’s Stadium against a Terriers side in the division above, Town’s young team produced a fantastic first-half display to record their third FA Cup scalp from the division above this season. Speaking at full time, the 16-year-old hat-trick hero said: “It’s just amazing really. I think all the girls feel amazing. To do it here as well and play how we played, we’re just over the moon. “It means everything really. Obviously this is my first season and to get a hat-trick on this occasion was just… I can’t, I’ve got no words.” Biggs opened the scoring within the opening 90 seconds, coming out with the ball after a tackle with Huddersfield goalkeeper Olivia Clarke and stroking it into the empty net. “I thought she [the Huddersfield goalkeeper] would get it,” Biggs added. “I was just running and thought I’d see where it went and it just fell and I just had to take my time and put it in the net.” Town lined-up in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation in the first half, with Biggs partnering Tractor Girls’ top scorer Natasha Thomas up front. The pair’s clinical finishing proved the difference between the two sides and Biggs admitted she enjoyed the new system. “I quite like it personally. I feel like I’m not doing it all on my own. Tash was dropping off and dropping in and there was loads of space as well for me to run in to.” Town were forced to soak up heavy Huddersfield pressure in the second half, with the hosts throwing everything at them, and Biggs was impressed with Terriers’ second half display. “They had nothing to lose really. They came out, obviously wanting to get a goal and try and make it 5-4 or 4-4; I thought they did really well.” Biggs was forced off just after the hour mark with a knock, but the striker revealed it was just an impact injury and nothing to worry about, adding: “I’ll be all right.” Town have got themselves in the record books with the victory, as not only have they reached the fifth round for the first time in their history, the Blues have also become the first side from the fourth tier to reach this stage in the history of the Women’s FA Cup. The draw for the last 16 is on Monday evening, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City all in the hat. Biggs says the team are looking forward to seeing what the fifth round serves up. “Now that we’ve made history we just want to go and enjoy it in the next round and see what we can do.” Play Football, Lose Weight

A talented 16-year old sending us in the last 16! I bet that was one very happy drive back to Ipswich!!! 0

