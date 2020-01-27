U18s Beaten By Watford

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 09:17 Town’s U18s were beaten 2-1 by Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning with Brooklyn Kabongolo scoring the Blues’ goal. Adem Atay’s side remain sixth in the Professional Development League Two South table, while the Hornets are up to second. Meanwhile, Town’s U23s are in action away against Coventry City at their Alan Higgs Centre training ground this afternoon (KO 1pm). U18s: Bort, Stewart, Kabongolo, Armin, Trialist, Humphreys, Baker, Alexander, Cutbush (Chirewa 75), Viral (Bareck 30), Curtis (Bello 85). Unused: Catley, Manly. Play Football, Lose Weight

