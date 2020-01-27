Bialkowski Set to Join Millwall on Permanent Basis

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 10:26 Town and Millwall are reported to have agreed a deal which will see keeper Bartosz Bialkowski join the Lions on a permanent basis. The 32-year-old Polish international is currently on a season-long loan at the Den but with both parties having been keen to tie-up a longer-term switch this window. Millwall before other clubs look to sign him in the summer - Cardiff and Blackburn showed interest early in the window prior to a deadline for his January recall passed - and Town to gain cash which they could now work with during the final days of the transfer window. According to Football Insider, Bialkowski will sign an 18-month deal at Millwall. In June, Bialkowski came close to joining the Lions on a permanent basis but the move broke down due to concerns regarding the keeper’s knee emerged during his medical and the £900,000 deal was called off. A month later the loan move was agreed and Bialkowski has enjoyed a very impressive first half of the season for the Championship side with the Lions’ worries about his knee have been allayed by the keeper's consistent involvement this season. He has made 29 starts and one sub appearance. It’s understood the fee agreed between the clubs is in line with the terms of the summer deal. Bialkowski made 177 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues having signed from Notts County in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer. The 6ft 4in glovesman, who had a short spell on loan at Town in 2009 without making a senior appearance, won the club's Player of the Year gong in three successive seasons before relinquishing the award in 2018/19. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



BlueandTruesince82 added 10:33 - Jan 27

Right call much as I'd love to have Bart between the sticks next year he's on big Money, we need maybe someone in to help us over the line.



Makes sense 2

beornioblue added 10:36 - Jan 27

Good luck Bart and thanks for all the brilliant work!!!

This is the right call just hope for once we get paid correctly for the player, and funding in order to build a bid for Garbutt. 1

Jimmy86 added 10:40 - Jan 27

Absolutely gutted to lose Bart to Milwall, but that shows just how disastrous relegation was for us. Looking good to bounce back at the first attempt, which would be great, as Sheffield United spent 6 years down in league 1 or something 0

LWNR2013 added 10:44 - Jan 27

Badly affected by the vitriol and toxia with MM (IMO). Good luck BB. 0

algarvefan added 10:47 - Jan 27

Good luck big fella and thank you for your great commitment and service. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 10:48 - Jan 27

Excellent news! I assume its around the £1m mark we'll get then, which could mean a possible window signing.... LEFT BACK PLEASE!!!!!!!! 0

hoppy added 10:50 - Jan 27

This line slightly worries me...



"It’s understood the fee agreed between the clubs is in line with the terms of the summer deal."



In line with?? I certainly hope it's not less... should be more, given the performances he's been giving this season - and with other clubs interested, could've got more in the summer.



I get that this should release funds to use now - but I doubt it would be a lump sum up front, and will it all be given to Lambert to strengthen? With us now being top - we don't want a repeat of not strengthening when in a good position as happened in 14/15. 0

