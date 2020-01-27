Foudil Joins Bury on Loan

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 15:08 Blues youngster Lounes Foudil has joined Bury Town on loan, one of 12 players currently with sides on a similar basis. Frenchman Foudil, 19, is with the Bostik Division One North side on a month’s youth loan and made his debut as a sub in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Tilbury. Foudil joins defenders Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith and striker Colin Oppong at the Denny Bros Stadium. Meanwhile, midfielder Idris El Mizouni made his debut for Cambridge, who he joined last week, as an 87th-minute sub in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. The Tunisian international is set to make his full debut for the the League Two U's against Salford City at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Jordan Roberts opened his Gillingham account by scoring both goals in the Gills’ 2-2 draw at Rochdale, the forward’s first league goals of the season to add to his three for the Blues in the Leasing.com Trophy. Also currently out on loan are Aaron Drinan at Ayr United, Toto Nsiala at Bolton, Kai Brown at East Thurrock United, Zak Brown and Ryley Scott at Leiston and Dylan Ruffles at Lowestoft. Young keeper Jake Alley has just returned from a spell at Wingate & Finchley. Play Football, Lose Weight

