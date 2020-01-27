Ndaba Training at Ayr

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 15:45 Blues centre-half Corrie Ndaba is training with Ayr United with a view to joining Town frontman Aaron Drinan on loan at the Scottish Championship side. Ndaba was recently with Dundee United, again with a view to joining the Terrors on loan. The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland U21 call-up is yet to make his Blues first-team bow, despite having been involved with the senior squad throughout pre-season, and has spent time on loan at Hemel Hempstead Town and Chelmsford City this season. Drinan has made two appearances for the Honest Men having joined them after a recent trial. Midfielder Brett McGavin also trained at Somerset Park for a few days before returning to Town. Play Football, Lose Weight

