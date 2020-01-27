Town Again Linked With Northampton Keeper

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 16:10 Town are again among a number of clubs being linked with Northampton keeper David Cornell, who is out of contract at the end of the season. According to Football Insider, the Blues, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are all considering late moves for the 28-year-old, who was previously mentioned in connection with Town at the start of December. Born in Waunarlwydd in Wales, Cornell started his career at Swansea during which time he had spells on loan at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth before moving on to Oldham in the summer of July 2015 having made only one League Cup appearance for the Swans. In June 2016 he joined Northampton and has made 99 starts and one sub appearance for League Two’s sixth-placed side. Cornell, who is 5ft 11in tall, could be set for a first senior Wales call-up, having been capped at U17, U19 and U21 levels, given his form this season. Despite Bartosz Bialkowski’s departure for Millwall on a permanent basis earlier today, the Blues don’t appear in immediate need of another keeper. Summer signing Tomas Holy is currently deputy to on-loan Wolves man Will Norris, who said last week that he expects to stay with the Blues for the rest of the season. Town also gave a first senior appearance to current Wales U21 international Adam Przybek in the Leasing.com Trophy earlier in the season, while Harry Wright, son of ex-Blues keeper Richard, might also have made his debut but for injury. Play Football, Lose Weight

ArnieM added 16:13 - Jan 27

Another non event in the transfer market for Town. -1

LegendofthePhoenix added 16:30 - Jan 27

5'11". Jog on. -1

casanovacrow added 16:34 - Jan 27

Any need to spend money on a keeper right now if we Have the likes of Holy sitting on a bench?

Why not just get him for free in the summer if he's any good, could always try and sort a pre contract agreement if they are worried that he'll go elsewhere couldn't we?

Seems a strange to me 0

