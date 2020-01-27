Town Again Linked With Northampton Keeper
Monday, 27th Jan 2020 16:10
Town are again among a number of clubs being linked with Northampton keeper David Cornell, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
According to Football Insider, the Blues, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are all considering late moves for the 28-year-old, who was previously mentioned in connection with Town at the start of December.
Born in Waunarlwydd in Wales, Cornell started his career at Swansea during which time he had spells on loan at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth before moving on to Oldham in the summer of July 2015 having made only one League Cup appearance for the Swans.
In June 2016 he joined Northampton and has made 99 starts and one sub appearance for League Two’s sixth-placed side.
Cornell, who is 5ft 11in tall, could be set for a first senior Wales call-up, having been capped at U17, U19 and U21 levels, given his form this season.
Despite Bartosz Bialkowski’s departure for Millwall on a permanent basis earlier today, the Blues don’t appear in immediate need of another keeper.
Summer signing Tomas Holy is currently deputy to on-loan Wolves man Will Norris, who said last week that he expects to stay with the Blues for the rest of the season.
Town also gave a first senior appearance to current Wales U21 international Adam Przybek in the Leasing.com Trophy earlier in the season, while Harry Wright, son of ex-Blues keeper Richard, might also have made his debut but for injury.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]