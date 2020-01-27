Huddersfield Town Women 1-4 Ipswich Town Women - Highlights

Monday, 27th Jan 2020 16:32 Watch highlights of Ipswich Town Women’s historic 4-1 FA Cup fourth round victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday. The Tractor Girls are in the draw for the fifth round for the first time in their history at 6.40pm this evening with no team from the fourth tier having ever made it this far in the competition. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments