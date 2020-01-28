Blues Unchanged at Rotherham

Tuesday, 28th Jan 2020 19:14 Town boss Paul Lambert has named an unchanged XI for the third game in a row for this evening’s top-v-second game against Rotherham at the New York Stadium. Will Norris is again in goal behind a back three of skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden. Luke Garbutt and Gwion Edwards are the wing-backs. In midfield, Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes are behind Alan Judge with Will Keane and Kayden Jackson the strikers. There’s one change on the bench with Myles Kenlock coming in for Josh Earl. There’s a late change of referee with Antony Coggins taking over from scheduled official Marc Edwards. Rotherham: Iversen, Thompson, Ihiekwe, Wood (c), Mattock, Ogbene, Barlaser, Crooks, Adelakun, Vassell, Smith. Subs: Bilboe, Olosunde, MacDonald, Lindsay, Wiles, Lamy, Ladapo. Town: Norris, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Garbutt, Judge, Keane, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Kenlock, Skuse, Norwood, Nolan, Bishop, Sears. Referee: Antony Coggins (Oxfordshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

Kirbmeister added 19:26 - Jan 28

The whingers and whiners have been absent recently. Long may it continue. -6

oldegold added 19:29 - Jan 28

What a tart kirbmeister is.Just shut up if you have nothing to say you fool.If people want to have a moan on this site then let then...pretty much the whole point of the TWTD forum.

If you don't like it then go and support Norwich but good riddance to you I say 7

TimmyH added 19:29 - Jan 28

hhmmm look yet another unchanged side, usually I'd say all 3 points in this league but tonight a point will be okay. COYB! 0

ipswichfann679 added 19:30 - Jan 28

Good team feeling positive I reckon a 2-1 win surprised to see Keane and Huws play again. 1

runningout added 19:54 - Jan 28

All games very tricky! Think I’ve said that before 0

SickParrot added 20:30 - Jan 28

40 mins and we haven't had a shot yet! 0

